Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was left delighted by his side’s win over Luton Town - but is not getting carried away.

After nine games, the Blades remain the Championship’s only undefeated side, with only goal difference keeping Sunderland top of the table.

Sheffield United’s latest triumph, a 2-0 win over a toothless Luton side, was yet another reminder that Wilder’s men mean business.

He said: “It's been a good afternoon for us, we played well. They're a committed side, Luton, and we've had to play well today to win a game of football, and we did. [I’m] delighted for everybody.”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi notched both of Sheffield United’s goals in his most complete performance of the season, earning praise from his manager.

Wilder said: “You go on that nonsense social media and bits and pieces and 'nobody's done this' or 'nobody's done that', 'where are we going to get the goals from?' and all stuff like that. Young boys [are] finding their way, new players finding their way in a new system.

Chris Wilder led Sheffield United a 2-0 victory over Luton Town. | Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“[I’m] delighted for Jez to score. The confidence that will give him, and the belief, we understand that's what forward players are there to do but we're there as a team to win games of football, We're on a nice little run at the moment.”

Sheffield United took control of the affair early on and never relinquished it. Even when Wilder chopped and changed in the latter stages, the Blades still looked comfortable in the Bramall Lane sunshine.

The international break will disrupt Sheffield United’s schedule before they return with Yorkshire derbies against Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Wilder is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and has issued a reminder of the stern tests coming his side’s way.