Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder lends support to under-fire Derby County head coach Paul Warne
The result marked a seventh consecutive league defeat for Derby, who sit 22nd in the Championship table.
A second-half Ben Brereton Diaz strike secured victory for the Blades, who are hot on the heels of league leaders Leeds United.
Derby supporters made their frustrations known but in his post-match interview, Wilder insisted former Rotherham United boss Warne deserves support.
As reported by The Star, he said: “It was a tough afternoon. What I will say is that when you're a manager you want to see your players play for the football club and for yourself as a manager and give it a right go. And all the Derby players did for Paul.
“It's a difficult period for Derby and Paul but we've watched the games and they could have quite easily got a result against Sunderland and in two or three other games. And they could easily have got a result today as well. Because they gave everything for the manager.”
Derby’s misery was compounded before they hosted Sheffield United, as star defender Eiran Cashin sealed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Wilder said: “They lost their best player and they're incredibly stretched with injuries. Paul's a good guy and he deserves the support.
“It's not my gig but that's my view from the outside and they're giving everything for the manager.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.