Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder lends support to under-fire Derby County head coach Paul Warne

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 18:29 BST
Chris Wilder offered support to his opposite number Paul Warne after Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at Derby County.

The result marked a seventh consecutive league defeat for Derby, who sit 22nd in the Championship table.

A second-half Ben Brereton Diaz strike secured victory for the Blades, who are hot on the heels of league leaders Leeds United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derby supporters made their frustrations known but in his post-match interview, Wilder insisted former Rotherham United boss Warne deserves support.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win over Derby County.Chris Wilder's Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win over Derby County.
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win over Derby County. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

As reported by The Star, he said: “It was a tough afternoon. What I will say is that when you're a manager you want to see your players play for the football club and for yourself as a manager and give it a right go. And all the Derby players did for Paul.

“It's a difficult period for Derby and Paul but we've watched the games and they could have quite easily got a result against Sunderland and in two or three other games. And they could easily have got a result today as well. Because they gave everything for the manager.”

Pressure is mounting on Derby County head coach Paul Warne.Pressure is mounting on Derby County head coach Paul Warne.
Pressure is mounting on Derby County head coach Paul Warne. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Derby’s misery was compounded before they hosted Sheffield United, as star defender Eiran Cashin sealed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilder said: “They lost their best player and they're incredibly stretched with injuries. Paul's a good guy and he deserves the support.

“It's not my gig but that's my view from the outside and they're giving everything for the manager.”

Related topics:Chris WilderDerby CountyPaul Warne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice