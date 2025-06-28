Former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Bradford City playmaker Harry Chapman is reportedly being monitored by National League outfit Hartlepool United.

A former England youth international, Chapman was tipped for a bright future after climbing the academy ranks at Middlesbrough.

He spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers, eventually joining the latter on a permanent basis.

It did not work out for Chapman at Ewood Park and after a spell at Bradford, the 27-year-old dropped into the fifth tier with Barnet last year.

He helped the Bees seal promotion to League Two, only to be released following the conclusion of the campaign.

Harry Chapman represented Bradford City between 2022 and 2024. | Bruce Rollinson

Hartlepool United eye Harry Chapman

Now available as a free agent, Chapman is thought to have emerged as a potential target for Hartlepool.

The National League club are led by former Bradford, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss Simon Grayson, who has replaced Anthony Limbrick at the helm.

According to the BBC’s Rob Law, a deal is not at an advanced stage but Chapman is on Hartlepool’s radar.

Harry Chapman counts Barnsley among his former clubs. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Mark Hughes on Harry Chapman

Following his arrival at Bradford in 2022, then-Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “Harry is a player we are delighted to be bringing to the club, and is one we have had our eyes on for a number of weeks.

“He arrives with plenty of talent and a lot of experience at what is still a relatively young age, both in the football league and on the international scene.

“Harry is an exciting player who likes to entertain and get supporters on the edge of their seats, which I am sure you are very much looking forward to.

