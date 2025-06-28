Ex-Sheffield United, Bradford City and Barnsley FC playmaker 'monitored' by National League club
A former England youth international, Chapman was tipped for a bright future after climbing the academy ranks at Middlesbrough.
He spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers, eventually joining the latter on a permanent basis.
It did not work out for Chapman at Ewood Park and after a spell at Bradford, the 27-year-old dropped into the fifth tier with Barnet last year.
He helped the Bees seal promotion to League Two, only to be released following the conclusion of the campaign.
Hartlepool United eye Harry Chapman
Now available as a free agent, Chapman is thought to have emerged as a potential target for Hartlepool.
The National League club are led by former Bradford, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss Simon Grayson, who has replaced Anthony Limbrick at the helm.
According to the BBC’s Rob Law, a deal is not at an advanced stage but Chapman is on Hartlepool’s radar.
Mark Hughes on Harry Chapman
Following his arrival at Bradford in 2022, then-Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “Harry is a player we are delighted to be bringing to the club, and is one we have had our eyes on for a number of weeks.
“He arrives with plenty of talent and a lot of experience at what is still a relatively young age, both in the football league and on the international scene.
“Harry is an exciting player who likes to entertain and get supporters on the edge of their seats, which I am sure you are very much looking forward to.
“He has the ability to play in a number of different positions and is at an important stage of his career where he has the opportunity to develop further and help us achieve our goals."
