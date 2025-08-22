Sheffield United-linked defender Callum Doyle has joined Wrexham from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has spent the last four years in the loan system, having been repeatedly sent out by Manchester City.

After spells at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City, the centre-back appeared no closer to a breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium.

He was reported to be of interest to Sheffield United, as well as his former clubs Leicester and Norwich.

Callum Doyle has represented England at various youth levels. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Callum Doyle makes permanent move

However, newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham have issued a major statement of intent by securing Doyle’s signature.

He has completed a permanent move to the Wales-based club in a deal that could reportedly pocket Manchester City £7.5m.

Doyle, who has been capped by England at various youth levels, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Callum Doyle on Wrexham switch

He said: “I’m buzzing to join the club. I’ve been wanting a permanent move for some time now and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been interested in the club from afar and kept a close eye on the journey and now I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome Callum to the club. He’s a talented young player with a lot of Championship experience.

“We’re looking forward to him joining up with the squad and working with him.”

Callum Doyle spent last season on loan at Norwich City. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Two-time promotion-winner

At just 21, Doyle already has two EFL promotions on his CV. He was part of the Sunderland squad that escaped League One in 2022 before helping Leicester lift the Championship trophy in 2024.

Wrexham have been promoted in each of their last three campaigns, enjoying a remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship.