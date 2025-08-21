Sheffield United 'stepping up' pursuit of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga as £2.5m claim made
The 26-year-old has been widely reported as a target for the Blades after a stellar 2024/25 campaign at The Den.
He made the move to the Championship from Tottenham Hotspur last year, quickly becoming a crucial figure for the Lions.
A former England youth international, he is believed to have been identified as a target by the Blades as they look to bolster their backline.
Sheffield United moving for Japhet Tanganga
According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, efforts to land Tanganga are being stepped up.
Posting on X last night (August 20), he said: “Sheffield United close to a loan deal for Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey. The CB is flying from Milan to England tonight, to undergo a medical and complete the deal.
“Also told the Blades are stepping up their pursuit of Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga. Likely to cost £2-2.5m if deal can be done.”
Earlier in the summer, Tanganga was linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs. Among them were Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley, the trio promoted from the Championship last term.
It was indicated he had a £1.2m release clause in his contract that could be activated by clubs in the top flight, although a £2.5m deal would still arguably be a bargain for the Blades.
Sheffield United looking to bolster backline
The arrivals of Tanganga and Godfrey would almost certainly ease some defensive worries at Bramall Lane after a difficult start to the season.
Both boast impressive pedigree and may not be the last defenders through the door this summer. Free agent Ben Mee continues to be linked with the Blades, as does Malmo FF prodigy Nils Zätterström.
Meanwhile, the club have also been linked with another move for Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz.
The forward has already had two loan spells at Bramall Lane and is currently on the fringes at Southampton.