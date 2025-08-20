Liverpool’s Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger Lewis Koumas is reportedly set to be at the centre of a transfer battle.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate up front, is back at Liverpool after spending the 2024/25 season on loan at Stoke City.

While his exploits in the Championship have not catapulted him up the pecking order at Anfield, he does appear to be a man in demand.

Sheffield United and Hull are among the many second-tier clubs to have been linked with Koumas, although securing his signature may prove tough.

Lewis Koumas has been on the fringes of the senior side at Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lewis Koumas competition

According to the Liverpool Echo, Championship newcomers Birmingham and Wrexham are set for a tug of war over the Wales international.

Both clubs are said to be keen on the teenager, who is the son of former Wigan Athletic star Jason.

The Blues and the Red Dragons are thought to be heading the list of potential suitors, with the former in pole position.

Koumas is reportedly being eyed for a permanent move, meaning his lengthy association with Liverpool may be coming to an end.

Although he has shown plenty of potential at Anfield, he faces stiff competition at a club possessing some of the country’s most exciting young prospects.

Hull City and Sheffield United-linked Lewis Koumas is a senior Wales international. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Contrasting summers at Sheffield United and Hull City

Hull have been operating under a transfer embargo, yet have been considerably busier on the recruitment front than Sheffield United.

Blades boss Ruben Selles, who was sacked by Hull last term, recently conceded his club have not been good enough in the transfer market.

He said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious. “At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.

“We have not been able to bring anybody else for (because of) different circumstances and on that, everyone has a part of it and I will accept my part of it.

“We are not going to make excuses, but focus on what we can do. We know the players who can go on Saturday and make a difference.