Sheffield United, Leicester City and Norwich City 'want' Manchester City defender as £10m claim made
The 21-year-old, a centre-back by trade, has spent each of the last four seasons out on loan in the EFL.
He first shone in League One with Sunderland before enjoying stints in the Championship with Coventry City, Leicester and Norwich.
The latter pair are now believed to be keen on re-signing Doyle, this time on a permanent basis. However, it appears there is also interest from Yorkshire.
Sheffield United in Callum Doyle chase
According to SportsBoom, the Blades, Foxes and Canaries are all keen on prising Doyle from the Etihad Stadium.
It has been suggested a permanent move could finally be on the cards for the England youth international after four years in the loan system.
He could cost as much as £10m, with Manchester City said to value the defender in the region of £8m and £10m.
Norwich are thought to have seen a £6.5m offer rejected in June, although the report has suggested an improved offer in £8-10m bracket could be lodged.
Sheffield United in the market for a defender
Sheffield United are in the market for defensive reinforcement having sold Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a fee believed to be in the region of £7m.
The Blades have shown interest in signing Charlie Hughes from Hull City, only to find the Tigers holding firm.
Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey, a product of York City’s youth system, has also been linked after finding opportunities limited in Italy.
It has also been reported Sheffield United have taken a look at highly-rated Sweden international Nils Zätterström, who is on the books of Malmo FF.
The Ruben Selles era is set to kick off at Bramall Lane tomorrow (August 9), when Sheffield United host Bristol City in their season opener.
