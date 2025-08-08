Sheffield United, Leicester City and Norwich City want to sign Callum Doyle from Manchester City, a report has claimed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, a centre-back by trade, has spent each of the last four seasons out on loan in the EFL.

He first shone in League One with Sunderland before enjoying stints in the Championship with Coventry City, Leicester and Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter pair are now believed to be keen on re-signing Doyle, this time on a permanent basis. However, it appears there is also interest from Yorkshire.

Callum Doyle has been capped by England at various youth levels. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sheffield United in Callum Doyle chase

According to SportsBoom, the Blades, Foxes and Canaries are all keen on prising Doyle from the Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested a permanent move could finally be on the cards for the England youth international after four years in the loan system.

He could cost as much as £10m, with Manchester City said to value the defender in the region of £8m and £10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich are thought to have seen a £6.5m offer rejected in June, although the report has suggested an improved offer in £8-10m bracket could be lodged.

Callum Doyle spent last season on loan at Norwich City from Manchester City. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sheffield United in the market for a defender

Sheffield United are in the market for defensive reinforcement having sold Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a fee believed to be in the region of £7m.

The Blades have shown interest in signing Charlie Hughes from Hull City, only to find the Tigers holding firm.

Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey, a product of York City’s youth system, has also been linked after finding opportunities limited in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been reported Sheffield United have taken a look at highly-rated Sweden international Nils Zätterström, who is on the books of Malmo FF.