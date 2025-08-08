Sheffield United-linked midfielder Alfie Devine is reportedly close to joining Preston North End on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

In back-to-back summers, Devine has been linked with a move to South Yorkshire.

He was supposedly targeted by Sheffield Wednesday last summer, only to end up joining Belgian side Westerlo on loan.

Sheffield United have been reported to be admirers in the current window, although the 21-year-old looks set to link up with a former Blades boss.

Alfie Devine is currently on the fringes at Tottenham Hotspur. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Alfie Devine nears Preston North End move

According to the Lancashire Evening Post, Devine is close to sealing a deal to work with Paul Heckingbottom at Deepdale.

Millwall and Wrexham are said to have enquired about the midfielder, but Preston look to have won the race.

The report suggests a buy option could be included in the proposed loan deal, but that the fee may make a permanent deal challenging for the Lilywhites.

Alfie Devine’s career path

Devine was plucked from Wigan Athletic’s youth system in 2020 and has remained on the fringes of the senior set-up at Spurs.

He made his first-team debut in January 2021, stepping off the bench in a 5-0 FA Cup rout of non-league outfit Marine.

The former England youth international went on to shine across loan spells at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle, later taking his talents to Belgium. Last season, he registered six goals across 32 appearances for Westerlo.

Alfie Devine has previously featured in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United had also been linked with Devine’s Spurs teammate Ashley Phillips, although the centre-back has since returned to Stoke City for a second loan spell.

Work to do at Sheffield United

There is plenty of work to be done on the transfer front at Bramall Lane, with the Blades squad not yet looking ready to sustain a promotion push.

Key players have been sold, but Ruben Selles has been assured part of the money accumulated can be invested in signings.

He said: “We have been told we can invest part of that money and that's where we are looking now, it's how you spend the money.

“We are not replacing player by player, we need players that are exciting because of how they play football and that is not easy.