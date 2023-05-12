The players were in a celebratory mood as Blades supporters lined the streets of Sheffield for the parade. Sharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015 and has played a crucial role in three promotions during that time.

His contract expires this summer and while visibly emotional, Sharp said the following to fans at the parade: “Everybody knows I was like these two [gesturing to children] as a boy growing up. I support Sheffield United, my dream was to play for Sheffield United. To score for United in front of the Kop, in front of you lot, to win promotions to the Premier League, be champions of League One, for my kids to see me score for Sheffield United, to captain the club, to wear the number 10.

"Listen, I’ll stay one, 10, 20 more years, you know that. Listen, if this is the end, then I want to thank you all. To be able to be a part of this club and achieve what I’ve been able to achieve, for over 10 years that I’ve played for the club. The last eight years have been unbelievable and I just want to thank every teammate I’ve had, every staff member, my wife, my kids and especially the fans for supporting me throughout the time.”

Sharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images