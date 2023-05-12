All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp delivers emotional speech at promotion parade and thanks fans 'if this is the end'

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp delivered an emotional speech during the club’s promotion parade.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:15 BST

The players were in a celebratory mood as Blades supporters lined the streets of Sheffield for the parade. Sharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015 and has played a crucial role in three promotions during that time.

His contract expires this summer and while visibly emotional, Sharp said the following to fans at the parade: “Everybody knows I was like these two [gesturing to children] as a boy growing up. I support Sheffield United, my dream was to play for Sheffield United. To score for United in front of the Kop, in front of you lot, to win promotions to the Premier League, be champions of League One, for my kids to see me score for Sheffield United, to captain the club, to wear the number 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Listen, I’ll stay one, 10, 20 more years, you know that. Listen, if this is the end, then I want to thank you all. To be able to be a part of this club and achieve what I’ve been able to achieve, for over 10 years that I’ve played for the club. The last eight years have been unbelievable and I just want to thank every teammate I’ve had, every staff member, my wife, my kids and especially the fans for supporting me throughout the time.”

Most Popular
Sharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty ImagesSharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Sharp, now 37, has been at the club since 2015. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Sharp has made 377 appearances across three spells with his boyhood club, scoring 129 goals. In the club’s most recent promotion-winning season, he made 38 league appearances as the Blades finished second.

Related topics:Billy SharpSheffieldBladesPremier LeagueLeague One