Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could face a three-match ban after his bizarre dismissal against Southampton, a former referee has claimed.

As the Blades manager retreated to the dugout for the half-time break last night (September 30), he kicked a ball into the stand and inadvertently struck a fan.

He apologised to the supporter immediately, but was still shown a red card to deny him his position on the touchline for the second half.

It was a bizarre incident that left many fans pondering what may be next for the Blades boss.

Chris Wilder was sent off as Sheffield United were defeated by Southampton. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett told Football Insider: “Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was shown a red card. Whilst exiting the field of play, he vented his frustration by kicking the ball into the stand. Unfortunately the ball struck a fan.

“The referee was left with little option other than to send Wilder off. When we look back, I can recall Arsenal’s manager at the time, Arsene Wenger, receiving a one-match touchline ban when he kicked the ball down the touchline at Old Trafford.

“In this situation, Wilder booted the ball with some force, and it hit a spectator. The disciplinary review panel using video evidence will look at this action by the Sheffield United manager and determine if a one or three-match ban is appropriate.

“The outcome will take into account his previous record. Because the ball hit the spectator, I will not be surprised if he is sitting in the stands for the next three games.”

Sheffield United have endured a dismal start to the 2025/26 season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sheffield United were leading when Wilder was given his marching orders, having opened the scoring through Tyrese Campbell.

However, a quickfire brace from Ross Stewart after the break gave Southampton a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table on just three points after seven defeats in eight games.

