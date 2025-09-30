Southampton boss Will Still has slammed Sheffield United’s managerial changes as “completely ridiculous”.

It has been an eventful year for the Blades, who have experienced Championship play-off final heartbreak and parted with two managers.

An agreement to part was reached with Chris Wilder in June after he oversaw a Wembley loss to Sunderland.

He was replaced by Ruben Selles, who lasted just five league games before being axed. Wilder was then ushered back through the door as Sheffield United completed a major U-turn.

Will Still is set to take his Southampton side to Bramall Lane for a clash with Sheffield United. | Tony King/Getty Images

Will Still speaks out

Southampton are due to visit Sheffield United tonight (September 30) and Still was quizzed about the changes made in South Yorkshire.

Still, as reported by the Southern Daily Echo, said: “Honestly, I think it's completely ridiculous. Unfortunately, that's just the way football works these days.

"It's like our situation as I know people are questioning it. I don't think it makes me a bad manager, I don't think it makes me a bad person.

"And I'm not a stats man, but if you look at all the stats then they show we're doing something right, we're just not quite making it click, but it takes time.

"There are examples of clubs where they've been patient, they've given people a bit of time with that trust and faith and I think it's worked out.

"It's just the world we live in, isn't it? It's modern football, Chris would have been majorly disappointed to get that news at the end of last season.”

Chris Wilder is back in the Sheffield United dugout. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Chris Wilder’s return

Wilder marked his return to the helm with a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, but followed it up by overseeing a 1-0 win away at Oxford United.

A win over a star-studded Saints side would certainly be welcomed as Sheffield United look to rise from the foot of the Championship table.

Still said: "We all know how football works and how ruthless and sad it can be. He didn't deserve it at all. It's turned around and proven him right by bringing him back in.