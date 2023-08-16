All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Sheffield United 'close to agreeing a deal' with former Everton midfielder Tom Davies

Sheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST

The 25-year-old has spent the summer as a free agent, having ended his lengthy association with the Toffees following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he appears to be closing in on a return to football with newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Live understand talks between the player and the Blades are at an advanced stage.

Sheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesSheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Sheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If a deal is completed, Davies will add a wealth of experience to Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield despite being just 25. He made his Premier League debut back in 2016 and has since racked up 155 top flight appearances.

He has also represented England at various youth levels and was turning out for England under-21s as recently as 2021.

Davies now looks set to become Sheffield United’s seventh senior addition of the current window, following in the footsteps of the likes of Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore.

Related topics:EvertonPaul HeckingbottomEnglandPremier League