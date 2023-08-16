Sheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

The 25-year-old has spent the summer as a free agent, having ended his lengthy association with the Toffees following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he appears to be closing in on a return to football with newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Live understand talks between the player and the Blades are at an advanced stage.

Sheffield United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If a deal is completed, Davies will add a wealth of experience to Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield despite being just 25. He made his Premier League debut back in 2016 and has since racked up 155 top flight appearances.

He has also represented England at various youth levels and was turning out for England under-21s as recently as 2021.