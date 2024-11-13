Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Fulham 'following' defender as £4m deal mooted

Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly tracking Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for the Swedish side, impressing with his centre-back showings in the Allsvenskan and in Europe.

His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt crediting a trio of English clubs with interest.

German outfits Freiburg and Union Berlin are also thought to be keeping tabs on Yebge’s progress, along with other unnamed clubs.

Terry Yegbe has been linked with Sheffield United. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

A Ghana youth international, Yebge is reportedly enjoying life at Elfsborg and is not thought to be in any rush to leave.

However, it is believed the level of interest could pave the way for a deal in the upcoming January transfer. Yegbe will reportedly come at a cost of €5m (£4.1m), a fee significantly lower than what Sheffield United, Palace and Fulham have forked out on individuals in recent years.

Yegbe started his career in his native Ghana, moving to Europe in 2022 initially to link up with Finnish side SJK Akatemia.

He was unveiled by Elfsborg late last year and officially joined the club on January 1, penning a deal that runs until 2028.