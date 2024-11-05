AI has been asked to predict January transfer window business - and has forecasted deals involving Leeds United, Middlesbrough and more.

The mid-season window can make or break a season yet can often prove difficult to navigate. Players are regularly available at bloated prices and desperation can cloud judgement.

However, signings made in January can kick a campaign on and ensure success in May. A number of Yorkshire clubs are likely to be plotting moves and the rumour mill is already turning.

With the start of the window less than two months away, The Yorkshire Post have asked ChatGPT to predict some January deals.

Joel Piroe - Leeds United to Crystal Palace

He may divide opinion in the Elland Road stands but Piroe is undeniably one of the deadliest marksmen in the Championship. Despite facing stern competition from Mateo Joseph, the Dutch frontman has already registered five goals in the second tier this term.

The former Swansea City man has a keen eye for goal but it may not be enough for a move to the Premier League.

Joel Piroe has registered five goals for Leeds United this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Anis Mehmeti - Bristol City to Hull City

Hull clearly laid out their promotion ambitions in the last January window, making a number of statement signings.

Mehmeti, an attacking midfielder capable of dazzling defences, would certainly be one if he was to be recruited by the Tigers.

Tom Cannon - Leicester City to Middlesbrough

The forward is currently out on loan at Stoke City, although reports have suggested he could make a permanent move away from Leicester in January.

He would arguably be a shrewd addition to most Championship squads and Middlesbrough are among those to have previously been linked with the 21-year-old.

Ben Brereton Diaz - Southampton to Watford

Southampton reportedly forked out £7m to sign Brereton Diaz in the summer but he has not yet opened his account for the Saints.

The Premier League strugglers are in need of goals and further additions to their frontline could potentially open the door for an exit. Considering he impressed for Sheffield United in the top flight last season, he would arguably be a major coup for a Championship club.

Keinan Davis - Udinese to Leeds United

He never managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Aston Villa but accumulated Championship experience with loans at Nottingham Forest and Watford. Now 26, Davis plies his trade in the top flight of Italian football with Udinese.

Jonjoe Kenny - Hertha Berlin to Norwich City