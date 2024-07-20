Sheffield United forward 'closing in' on exit with Swiss side monitoring situation

Sheffield United forward Benie Traore is reportedly closing in on a move away from the club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old only arrived at Bramall Lane last summer, moving to South Yorkshire from Swedish side BK Häcken for a reported £4m. However, he failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and was loaned out to Nantes in January.

There was an option for the French side to sign Traore permanently, one they did not take. Traore instead linked up with the Blades for pre-season training and featured in the recent friendly against York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benie Traore failed to hit the ground running after joining Sheffield United last summer. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Despite his pre-season involvement, it appears he may not be in Chris Wilder’s ranks when the Championship season begins. According to The Star, Traore is edging closer to a departure with Swiss side Basel monitoring his situation.

He managed just nine appearances for the Blades last season, failing to register a single goal or assist. The attacker is not the only player being linked with a move away from Bramall Lane, with defender Jayden Bogle thought to be on Leeds United’s radar.