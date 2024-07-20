Sheffield United forward 'closing in' on exit with Swiss side monitoring situation
The 21-year-old only arrived at Bramall Lane last summer, moving to South Yorkshire from Swedish side BK Häcken for a reported £4m. However, he failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and was loaned out to Nantes in January.
There was an option for the French side to sign Traore permanently, one they did not take. Traore instead linked up with the Blades for pre-season training and featured in the recent friendly against York City.
Despite his pre-season involvement, it appears he may not be in Chris Wilder’s ranks when the Championship season begins. According to The Star, Traore is edging closer to a departure with Swiss side Basel monitoring his situation.
He managed just nine appearances for the Blades last season, failing to register a single goal or assist. The attacker is not the only player being linked with a move away from Bramall Lane, with defender Jayden Bogle thought to be on Leeds United’s radar.
Sheffield United signed Bogle from Derby County four years ago but reports have indicated Leeds are trying to lure him to West Yorkshire.
