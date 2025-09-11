Exclusive:Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer described as 'a Paul Gascoigne playing in the Championship' by ex-Blade
Since arriving at Bramall Lane from Coventry City in 2023, Hamer has been a talismanic figure for the Blades.
He has racked up 89 appearances for the club, registering 16 goals and 16 assists, establishing himself as a firm favourite among supporters.
Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven were linked with the combative midfielder over the summer, but Hamer was still a Sheffield United player when the transfer window closed.
Hamer regularly attracts praise and has now been compared to Gascoigne by Parker, who played with ‘Gazza’ during his days as an England international.
Gustavo Hamer likened to legend
Parker told The Yorkshire Post: "I think there's a reason he's not a Premier League player. There's something there.
“He needed a club that got promotion from the Championship and wanted to bring him into the Premier League.
"But he's definitely got talent, the lad. He's definitely top two in the Championship. Every time I watch him, he's a focal point. He reminds me, really, of a modern-day Gazza. In England, we're trying to find an Englishman to be Gazza.
“There's actually a Gazza playing in the Championship. You look at his body shape and think 'no, you're not an athlete, you can't play football', but he can play.”
‘Lacking people like him’
It remains to be seen whether Hamer remains at Sheffield United for the long haul, as interest in luring him away is almost certainly going to resurface.
For the time being, however, the Bramall Lane faithful will be enjoying having the services of a player Parker believes is a dying breed.
He said: "Football's lacking people like him, there are not many natural footballers around, especially in the top division.
“The game's not allowing it - it wants athletes first. You're happy to pay money to watch him."