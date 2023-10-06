Five Yorkshire-based stars have been included in the latest England under-21 squad.

Lee Carsley has made five changes to his squad for upcoming clashes with Serbia and Ukraine, with Hull City’s Jaden Philogene among the new additions.

His Tigers teammate, forward Liam Delap, has also been selected.

In midfield, the Yorkshire flag is flown by Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney and Sheffield United loanee James McAtee.

The latest England under-21 squad features five Yorkshire-based stars. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has struggled for game time at Elland Road this season, but has once again been given the nod.

Discussing the new additions to his squad, Carsley said: “Jaden [Philogene] and Jonathan [Rowe] are both doing really well with their clubs at the minute – they’re players who are in form which is always a good position for us to be in.

“We also have Jarell Quansah in the squad for the first time. He’s been getting game time at Liverpool which as we know is a really tough team to get into for any player, so he deserves to be a part of this squad.

“Tino [Livramento] is a player we rate highly, it’s going to be good to have him back in and around the squad. He's been out for a while injured, so we’ll be looking to support him and Newcastle with that.”

There is also Yorkshire representation in the Elite Men’s League squad, formerly known as the under-20s. Leeds United duo Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph feature, as does Sheffield United prospect Oliver Arblaster.

Below is the latest England under-21 squad in full.

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Oxford United, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Bristol Rovers, loan from Brentford), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Bashir Humphreys (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Charlie Patino (Swansea City, loan from Arsenal), Aaron Ramsey (Burnley).