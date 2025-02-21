Sheffield United-linked forward faces uncertain future as Preston North End boss issues contract update
Riis has been on the books of Preston since 2020 but in the build-up to the winter window, speculation concerning his future emerged.
Sheffield United were linked with the Danish marksman, with Blades boss Chris Wilder having admired the 26-year-old during his Middlesbrough tenure.
A move to Bramall Lane did not materialise but the Lilywhites frontman is out of contract at the end of the season.
Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Heckingbottom conceded a contract offer has not been tabled to Riis.
He said: “We've not sat down and offered him [a deal]. I speak to Emil and his agent all the time about his situation. I think I've said before, I'm relaxed about it. I think Emil is as well.
“He wants to play as high as he can and see what his options are in the summer. I've got absolutely no problem with that, no problem with that. Our job is to continue as if he's not here and keep looking for replacements.
“I've done that with other players, and they've ended up re-signing, when their intention was to see what was out there in the summer.
“They changed their mind, and they've ended up re-signing. So, yeah, we'll see. I've never closed a door on a player, and the door will never be closed on a player.
“The contract's there for a reason and no one can be criticised if they don't want to stay, just like we can't be criticised if we're not renewing contracts.
“That's the business we're in. But no doors have been closed on any player. Likewise, I think if you're open enough and have that dialogue with the player and their people, whether it's their family, whether it's their agents, then no one can be upset about it.”
Heckingbottom more than most will understand the appeal of the Blades, having led the club before the return of Wilder in 2023.
He took charge of Preston in August following the abrupt departure of Ryan Lowe.
