Sheffield United, Liverpool and Aston Villa men are among the frontrunners to join Hull City in the summer transfer window.

Hull missed out on the Championship play-offs last season and will be determined to ensure they do not fall short again. They have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market since Acun Ilicali bought the club, making particularly eye-catching signings in the last window.

It therefore appears likely Hull will be active and ambitious again, as they look to return to the Premier League. Here are the players Business2Community believe are most likely to join the Tigers this summer.

Bryan Reynolds - 4/7

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Oliver Norwood is set to leave Sheffield United upon the expiry of his contract. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

An adventurous right-back, the USA international currently plies his trade in Belgium with Westerlo.

James McConnell - 8/11

The 19-year-old is among Liverpool’s most exciting young prospects and has been linked with a loan move to the MKM Stadium.

Oliver Norwood - 2/1

Sheffield United have allowed the midfielder to seek pastures new and he could prove to be an appealing option for a host of Championship clubs.

Tim Iroegbunam - 11/4

If Aston Villa still do not deem him ready for regular appearances, another Championship loan move could prove beneficial.

Josh Windass - 4/1

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in negotiations over a new deal for the playmaker, who has been a tremendous servant to the Owls. If terms cannot be agreed, it will alert other clubs. Hull have been linked with the 30-year-old, as have West Bromwich Albion and Derby County.

Michael Baidoo - 9/2

The Ghanaian midfielder has an eye for goal and has been on the books of Swedish side IF Elfsborg since 2022.

Will Evans - 6/1

The 26-year-old lit up League Two last season, scoring 21 goals in 46 appearances for Newport County. Now may be the time for the forward to test himself at a higher level.

Marc Albrighton - 7/1

Albrighton’s time at Leicester City appears to be coming to an end following their promotion back to the Premier League. He would add a wealth of experience to the Tigers squad and can operate as a full-back or a winger.

Scott Twine - 9/1