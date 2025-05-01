Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City credited with interest in highly-rated Championship defender

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st May 2025, 09:21 BST
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown.

It remains unclear how the Blades and Boro will act in the summer window, as it is not yet certain they will be competing in the Championship.

Sheffield United have guaranteed themselves a play-off spot, while Middlesbrough could secure one on the final day of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to EFL Analysis, both clubs have eyes on Brown with the window just around the corner. A highly-rated centre-back, the 27-year-old recently won big at Oxford’s 2024/25 awards ceremony.

Ciaron Brown has represented Oxford United since 2022. Ciaron Brown has represented Oxford United since 2022.
Ciaron Brown has represented Oxford United since 2022. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He was signed by the U’s from Cardiff City in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength at the Kassam Stadium.

Brown has amassed 158 appearances for the club and collected 25 caps for Northern Ireland at senior level.

Norwich City have also been credited with interest in the defender as they look to start fresh following the dismissal of Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have both been linked with Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown. Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have both been linked with Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown.
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have both been linked with Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

There is also thought to be interest from overseas, with clubs in France, Germany and Belgium poised to move.

Brown’s importance to Oxford is clear, but he only has one year remaining on his contract and could therefore be signed for a cut-price fee.

However, the U’s could potentially ward off interest with an offer of fresh terms for the former Cardiff man.

MORE: European club 'to resume' interest in Middlesbrough star

Related topics:Norwich CityMiddlesbroughChampionshipOxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice