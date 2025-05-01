Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City credited with interest in highly-rated Championship defender
It remains unclear how the Blades and Boro will act in the summer window, as it is not yet certain they will be competing in the Championship.
Sheffield United have guaranteed themselves a play-off spot, while Middlesbrough could secure one on the final day of the campaign.
According to EFL Analysis, both clubs have eyes on Brown with the window just around the corner. A highly-rated centre-back, the 27-year-old recently won big at Oxford’s 2024/25 awards ceremony.
He was signed by the U’s from Cardiff City in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength at the Kassam Stadium.
Brown has amassed 158 appearances for the club and collected 25 caps for Northern Ireland at senior level.
Norwich City have also been credited with interest in the defender as they look to start fresh following the dismissal of Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach.
There is also thought to be interest from overseas, with clubs in France, Germany and Belgium poised to move.
Brown’s importance to Oxford is clear, but he only has one year remaining on his contract and could therefore be signed for a cut-price fee.
However, the U’s could potentially ward off interest with an offer of fresh terms for the former Cardiff man.
