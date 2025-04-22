Norwich City have sacked Johannes Hoff Thorup as head coach ahead of their trip to Middlesbrough.

The Dane took the reins ahead of the current campaign, replacing David Wagner at the Carrow Road helm.

It was hoped the Canaries would kick on under his tutelage, but the club are languishing in the Championship no man’s land with two games remaining.

Norwich currently sit 14th, meaning neither promotion or relegation is a possibility. Thorup has paid the price for the lack of progress, being shown the door alongside his assistant Glen Riddersholm.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere will step up from his role as first-team coach to lead Norwich into their final two games of the campaign.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward. We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

Norwich have followed in the footsteps of Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion by wielding the axe late in the season.