Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye and Middlesbrough marksman Chuba Akpom have been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Year award.

The six-man shortlist has been announced and it also features Luton Town’s Carlton Morris, formerly of Barnsley. Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo is also in contention to win the gong, as are Burnley’s Nathan Tella and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Ndiaye has been a revelation for the Blades since breaking into the first-team and played a crucial role in their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign. He scored 14 league goals and registered 11 assists, all while failing to miss a single Championship fixture.

Middlesbrough’s charge into the play-offs has been boosted by ex-Arsenal prospect Akpom, who found the back of the net on 28 occasions in the league alone.

Ndiaye has been a revelation for the Blades. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Morris has impressed for Luton since making the move to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley in 2022. He made 44 league appearances in the regular season for the Hatters and notched 20 goals.

Diallo and Tella linked up with their sides from Premier League clubs, signing on loan from Manchester United and Southampton respectively. Both have lit up the second tier, as has Coventry’s prolific forward Gyokeres. The Swedish forward scored 21 goals in the regular season and registered 10 assists.