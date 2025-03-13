Sheffield United are reportedly planning to make a summer move for former Norwich City playmaker Gabriel Sara.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was among the Championship’s most impressive performers last term, registering 13 goals and 12 assists in Norwich colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite talk of interest from Elland Road, Sara left English football and completed a permanent move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Gabriel Sara was a key figure for Norwich City before his departure in the summer of 2024. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, there is a chance Sara could find himself back on British shores.

Sheffield United are said to be plotting a move if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, a feat that does not appear impossible.

Chris WIlder’s men sit second in the league table, with only their Yorkshire rivals Leeds ahead of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Blades ranks, with recruitment something that will be key if Sheffield United escape the second tier.

The report claims Sheffield United have previously targeted Sara, only to find themselves without the finances to make a deal happen.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are looking to escape the second tier. | George Wood/Getty Images

Promotion would give the Blades a stronger war chest with which to recruit, potentially giving them a chance of landing the former Canaries star.

Sara started his career in his native Brazil, impressing for Sao Paulo before Norwich came calling in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad