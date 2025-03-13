Sheffield United 'plan' to sign former Norwich City star previously linked with Leeds United
The 25-year-old was among the Championship’s most impressive performers last term, registering 13 goals and 12 assists in Norwich colours.
Norwich’s season ended with a play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United, who were later linked with the Brazilian.
Despite talk of interest from Elland Road, Sara left English football and completed a permanent move to Turkish side Galatasaray.
However, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, there is a chance Sara could find himself back on British shores.
Sheffield United are said to be plotting a move if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, a feat that does not appear impossible.
Chris WIlder’s men sit second in the league table, with only their Yorkshire rivals Leeds ahead of them.
Sara would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Blades ranks, with recruitment something that will be key if Sheffield United escape the second tier.
The report claims Sheffield United have previously targeted Sara, only to find themselves without the finances to make a deal happen.
Promotion would give the Blades a stronger war chest with which to recruit, potentially giving them a chance of landing the former Canaries star.
Sara started his career in his native Brazil, impressing for Sao Paulo before Norwich came calling in 2022.
When his Carrow Road exit was confirmed in the summer, he was four appearances short of the 100-mark for Norwich.