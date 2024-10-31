Sheffield United 'set' to snap up free agent defender formerly of Manchester City and West Ham United
The 20-year-old is a product of West Ham’s youth system, but departed the Hammers in 2023 and joined Manchester City.
He lasted just one season at the Etihad Stadium, with the Premier League champions opting to release the defender at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Portsmouth took Baptiste on trial in the summer, although the Daily Mirror have claimed he is set to sign for Sheffield United as a free agent.
He is believed to have impressed on trial at Bramall Lane, with the Blades now said to be closing in on the completion of a deal.
While Baptiste has minimal senior experience, he boasts caps at various youth levels for England. He has also tasted first-team football in Belgium, having been sent on loan to Lommel by Manchester City.
He made his senior debut for West Ham in the FA Cup in January 2021, later making his Europa League bow against Dinamo Zagreb in December of the same year.
A ball-playing centre-back, Baptiste has previously been compared to former Manchester United stalwart Rio Ferdinand by former West Ham forward Carlton Cole.