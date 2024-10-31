Sheffield United are reportedly set to complete the signing of former West Ham United and Manchester City defender Jamal Baptiste.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old is a product of West Ham’s youth system, but departed the Hammers in 2023 and joined Manchester City.

He lasted just one season at the Etihad Stadium, with the Premier League champions opting to release the defender at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth took Baptiste on trial in the summer, although the Daily Mirror have claimed he is set to sign for Sheffield United as a free agent.

Jamal Baptise was developed within West Ham United's youth system. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He is believed to have impressed on trial at Bramall Lane, with the Blades now said to be closing in on the completion of a deal.

While Baptiste has minimal senior experience, he boasts caps at various youth levels for England. He has also tasted first-team football in Belgium, having been sent on loan to Lommel by Manchester City.

He made his senior debut for West Ham in the FA Cup in January 2021, later making his Europa League bow against Dinamo Zagreb in December of the same year.