Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been linked with teenage prodigy Daniel Braut.

The 19-year-old, a central midfielder by trade, plies his trade in Norway’s second tier with Sandnes. He recently starred for Norway at the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in Northern Ireland, finishing as top scorer on three goals.

According to Football Insider, he has attracted interest from both the red and blue sides of Sheffield. Championship outfit Stoke City are also said to be on his trail, with clubs in Italy and Germany also thought to be keen.

Both the Blades and the Owls have shown a willingness to blood young talent of late, with the latter being particularly confident in giving opportunities to prospects.

As Sheffield United struggled to escape the Premier League relegation zone last term, Blades boss Chris Wilder turned to the likes of Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks.

Both have remained in the senior ranks and are believed to have bright futures at Bramall Lane. Wednesday, meanwhile, have developed a penchant for turning to youth under Danny Rohl.