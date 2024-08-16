Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City register 'interest' in teenage sensation
The 19-year-old, a central midfielder by trade, plies his trade in Norway’s second tier with Sandnes. He recently starred for Norway at the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in Northern Ireland, finishing as top scorer on three goals.
According to Football Insider, he has attracted interest from both the red and blue sides of Sheffield. Championship outfit Stoke City are also said to be on his trail, with clubs in Italy and Germany also thought to be keen.
Both the Blades and the Owls have shown a willingness to blood young talent of late, with the latter being particularly confident in giving opportunities to prospects.
As Sheffield United struggled to escape the Premier League relegation zone last term, Blades boss Chris Wilder turned to the likes of Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks.
Both have remained in the senior ranks and are believed to have bright futures at Bramall Lane. Wednesday, meanwhile, have developed a penchant for turning to youth under Danny Rohl.
Bailey Cadamarteri was brought into the first-team fold last season and there has been trust placed in the likes of Pierce Charles and Sam Reed. More recently, Wednesday have recruited prospects such as James Beadle and Charlie McNeill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.