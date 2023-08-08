The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane, becoming a favourite among supporters due to the creativity he injected into Paul Heckingbottom’s side. He returned to Manchester City at the end of the season and has been involved in friendlies under Pep Guardiola this summer.

However, he faces stern competition for a starting berth at the Etihad Stadium with the squad stacked with talent. According to Mail Online, the Blades are interested in bringing McAtee back to South Yorkshire but are not the only club keen on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims there is interest from Sheffield United’s Premier League counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as Championship outfit Southampton and Scottish giants Celtic.

The 20-year-old has featured for Manchester City in pre-season. Image: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish side Real Sociedad are said to be keen following the retirement of Manchester City legend David Silva, while AZ Alkmaar have also been named as an interested party. Some clubs are said to be willing to try sign McAtee permanently, whereas others are reportedly open to loan deals.

McAtee made 43 appearances for the Blades last season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists. He impressed alongside fellow Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle, who has recently been linked with Celtic.