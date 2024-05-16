Sheffield United stalwart Chris Basham has issued a heartfelt statement via social media after it was confirmed he will be moving on.

The 35-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane a decade ago, joining from Blackpool when Sheffield United were in League One. He was a key figure as the Blades sealed promotions from both the League One and the Championship.

He then made an impression in the Premier League, helping Chris Wilder’s side stun the top flight with their gutsy approach and surge into the top half. However, it has been confirmed his lengthy association with the club is set to come to an end.

He will depart when his contract expires this summer alongside George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe.

Chris Basham is leaving Sheffield United after a decade at the club. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

In a statement issued via Instagram, Basham said: “Loved every second! The journey for the last 10 years has been something I could have never foreseen when I arrived. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the club the fans managers and the players I’ve played with for making it so special.”

Special acknowledgements to the players leaving Bramall Lane will be made at the weekend, when the Blades host Tottenham Hotspur to bring the curtain down on the 2023/24 campaign.

In a statement, Sheffield United said: “The five players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made to Sheffield United Football Club.”