Sheffield United close in on signing with ex-Liverpool and Southampton forward Danny Ings 'due' for medical
The 33-year-old has been a free agent since the end of the 2024/25 campaign, when he was released by West Ham United.
He had been on the books of the Hammers since 2023, when he joined from Aston Villa, and scored five goals in 69 appearances.
It was recently claimed Ings had started training with the Blades with a view to potentially earning a contract.
Danny Ings due for Sheffield United medical
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the frontman is due for a medical ahead of a free transfer move to the club.
He now looks set to join a Sheffield United squad in desperate need of a boost after a sluggish start to the season.
While Ings may not have delivered eye-catching goal hauls at West Ham, his CV is not to be sniffed at.
Danny Ings’ career path
He started his career at AFC Bournemouth, but it was his exploits at Burnley that sent his stock soaring.
Ings notched 43 goals in 130 appearances for the Clarets, landing a move to Liverpool in 2015. He proved to be a popular figure in the Anfield dressing room but managed just 25 outings across four years.
A switch to Southampton was sanctioned in 2022 and it was at St Mary’s that he crossed paths with current Blades boss Ruben Selles.
Nathan Redmond looked at
Sheffield United are also said to be casting an eye over Ings’ former Southampton teammate Nathan Redmond.
The 31-year-old, an experienced winger, is unattached following the expiry of his Burnley contract at the end of last season.
Like Ings, Redmond is a former England international and has spent the bulk of his career plying his trade in the top tier of English football.