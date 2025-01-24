Sheffield United v Hull City: Tigers in a 'false position' insists Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt is adamant Hull City are in a false position, and says his Leeds United club-mates agree.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan forward scored on his first Tigers start on Tuesday, but it was not the first game he has been involved in at one of his favourite grounds in 2025.

Gelhardt was an unused Leeds substitute in the 3-3 draw in East Yorkshire on January 4, and impressed by a team who were then and are again in the Championship relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's a false position," he said ahead of Friday's game at Sheffield United. "When I saw the game against Leeds from the bench I saw how good Hull were and we were saying, 'How are they in the bottom three? It doesn't make any sense.'

"I had a conversation with (Leeds manager Daniel Farke) just before January. As a footballer you want to play games and I told him I'd like to go out and play if I'm not in his plans.

"With the players we have in our squad, any game at home we fancy ourselves. It should be a feisty game and as a player that's the type of game you thrive on."

Gelhardt goes into it in better shape physically having come off the bench at Millwall, then played 90 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers, but mentally too having scored a brilliant goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first one's usually the hardest and after that goes in you play with confidence,” he said.

GOALSCORING START: Hull City forward Joe Gelhardt

"My first professional goal was here, I was saying it's my lucky stadium. I always seem to score there.

"(On Tuesday) I got a second wind in the second half. Once they scored I didn't really think about the tiredness, I was just wanting to help the team try to get back into the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is not match-fit," warned Selles. "He has not been training with a team basically since the moment I arrived at this club (in early December).”

ON THE MOVE: Ryan Giles has joined Middlesbrough on loan for a second time

With Ryan Longman set to join Wrexham, Hull are expected to try to replace him and Giles, and complete the £1.8m signing of Eliot Matazo.

Ex-Leeds defender Charlie Taylor, now at Southampton, is thought to be the No 1 target at left-back.