Burnley are chasing Leeds United and Sheffield United - but Clarets boss Scott Parker will not be watching the Whites battle the Blades.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, although Sheffield United are hot on their heels in second.

The two sides will lock horns tonight (February 24) at Bramall Lane in what has been billed as the biggest game of the current Championship campaign.

Parker, however, answered “no” when asked if he would be watching the battle between Burnley’s rivals.

Scott Parker's Burnley sit third in the Championship. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

As reported by the Burnley Express, he said: “I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.

“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do.

“We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.”

Burnley were in action on Friday night (February 21), steamrollering Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-0 win.

Burnley eased to a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

He said: “The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. The main focus was Sheffield Wednesday.