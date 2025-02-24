Sheffield United v Leeds United: Burnley head coach Scott Parker's blunt statement on Yorkshire derby
Leeds sit top of the Championship table, although Sheffield United are hot on their heels in second.
The two sides will lock horns tonight (February 24) at Bramall Lane in what has been billed as the biggest game of the current Championship campaign.
Parker, however, answered “no” when asked if he would be watching the battle between Burnley’s rivals.
As reported by the Burnley Express, he said: “I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest.
“Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.
“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do.
“We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.”
Burnley were in action on Friday night (February 21), steamrollering Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-0 win.
He said: “The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. The main focus was Sheffield Wednesday.
“Execute, get out of here with three points and let's keep moving and the lads have done that superbly.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.