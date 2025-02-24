Sheffield United v Leeds United: Mutual respect must have limits as managers try to set right tone
Enemies when they first butted heads in 2017, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his Leeds United counterpart Daniel Farke – or "Dan" as the Yorkshireman calls him, as if to emphasise the point – are now firmly in one another's fanclubs.
Farke labelled Wilder "definitely the best manager Sheffield United could have at this moment," in response to being called "a good footballing guy and a top manager who deserved all the plaudits he's getting at the moment."
It was less the kind of war of words we enjoy tucking into before a big match, more a peace march.
"Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places you can go," said Farke admiringly.
"I watch football and they're a good watch," is Wilder's take on Leeds. "I should imagine they're a good watch for Dan, the players enjoy playing in the team and the supporters enjoy watching them."
But there comes a point where the respect has to stop, or rather be tempered. The Blades got that wrong in October. It will be important they do not do it again.
Kicking off at Elland Road higher in the Championship, they handed all initiative to their hosts.
Criticism has to be viewed in the context of a club grieving for George Baldock, playing their first game since the death of Wilder's erstwhile right wing-back, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhys Norrington-Davies, VInicius Souza, Rhian Brewster, Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer's former team-mate.
But Wilder changing formation to five at the back – inspired, he said by Southampton's decisive two wins over the Whites in May 2024 – sent out an excessively deferential message.
"Looking back you have regrets," he admits.
"They might only have won 2-0 but both sets of players knew the reality of the situation, this has been as comprehensive as such a narrow scoreline can be," wrote The Yorkshire Post.
Leeds had such a field day, they even scored from a corner.
Leeds are an outstanding team, favourites for the title with good reason. But the Blades have won as many points this season – they have just had two docked for not running their finances properly – and have added five quality players to their squad since the last meeting.
They are at home, they have to treat their exalted visitors as equals, not play it like a lower-league team in a cup tie.
"I recognise good teams,” insists Wilder. “I recognised Marcelo (Bielsa)'s team (as a good one) when we were up against them and he recognised our team.
"But my players are competitors, they're warriors, and they will want to get after Leeds just as much as Leeds United will want to get after us.
"We're at home, the onus is on us to take the game to them, which we will do.
"But their attitude has been about them taking the game to every opposition they've faced, home or away.
"You see pundits talking about them and rightly so, but you see pundits talking quite healthily and positively about Sheffield United as well, which I respect and appreciate.
"It's up to us to be good on the night – really good – and make it a difficult place to come and a tight game because, taking last Monday night out of the equation, Leeds United have rolled over everybody pretty comfortably for quite a while now."
For Leeds the issue is always not getting too big for their boots when they win, too downbeat when they suffer a setback.
"If I pose and act a bit it's when I don't celebrate a goal and try to keep my cool because I know how emotional this club is," says Farke, banned from the touchline on Monday for letting the mask slip and running onto the pitch after Pascal Struijk's 96th-minute winner against Sunderland.
"This is one of the reasons why it's so difficult to bring success and consistency to this club and why it's been so difficult for the last 25 years to reach something extraordinary. Apart from Marcelo no one has been able to reach it for more than two decades."
It is why, spiky or schmoozy, the pre-match words of both managers matter. But the response of the players will always matter far more.
