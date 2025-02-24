Burnley chief makes Leeds United and Sunderland transfer admission over £6m playmaker
Leeds did not make a single signing in the recent window, despite late links with Southampton duo Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong.
Burnley, meanwhile, pulled off a major coup with the loan capture of Edwards from Sporting Lisbon. Signed by the Portuguese giants for a reported £6.3m in 2022, the 26-year-old is a player many believe is Premier League standard.
However, he is currently on loan in the second tier and has already hit the ground running at Turf Moor.
It could have been very different, with Edwards said to have been willing to consider moves to Leeds or Sunderland.
Speaking during the window, as documented on Burnley’s fly-on-the-wall documentary ‘Keeping The Faith’, the club’s head of recruitment George Foster-Vigors said: “The main target that we’re all trying to push for in this window is Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting.
“He has got options [at the] bottom of the Premier League but he kind of doesn’t want to go to a dogfighting relegation team. He wants to come and try be a part of something positive. He would consider Leeds, Sunderland or us, that are challenging for promotion.”
A loan deal for Edwards was wrapped up on February 3, as the former England youth international committed to the Clarets until the end of the season.
Sunderland were linked with Edwards but there was no indication that Leeds were interested in recruiting him.
He scored his first league goal for Burnley on Friday (February 21), notching in their 4-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday.
