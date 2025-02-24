Marcus Edwards would have considered a move to Leeds United in the winter window, according to Burnley’s recruitment chief.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds did not make a single signing in the recent window, despite late links with Southampton duo Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong.

Burnley, meanwhile, pulled off a major coup with the loan capture of Edwards from Sporting Lisbon. Signed by the Portuguese giants for a reported £6.3m in 2022, the 26-year-old is a player many believe is Premier League standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he is currently on loan in the second tier and has already hit the ground running at Turf Moor.

Marcus Edwards has hit the ground running at Burnley. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It could have been very different, with Edwards said to have been willing to consider moves to Leeds or Sunderland.

Speaking during the window, as documented on Burnley’s fly-on-the-wall documentary ‘Keeping The Faith’, the club’s head of recruitment George Foster-Vigors said: “The main target that we’re all trying to push for in this window is Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting.

“He has got options [at the] bottom of the Premier League but he kind of doesn’t want to go to a dogfighting relegation team. He wants to come and try be a part of something positive. He would consider Leeds, Sunderland or us, that are challenging for promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Edwards opened his account in the Championship in Burnley's win over Sheffield Wednesday. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A loan deal for Edwards was wrapped up on February 3, as the former England youth international committed to the Clarets until the end of the season.

Sunderland were linked with Edwards but there was no indication that Leeds were interested in recruiting him.