Winter transfer window analysis as Leeds United and Sheffield United make very different statements

Leeds United and Sheffield United both sent out statements of intent in a transfer window which saw Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday revert to type.

As far as manager Chris Wilder was concerned, the Blades have “restored parity" but even after the window, Daniel Farke felt pretty comfy.

Unlike with Leeds, it is hard to see it sitting so easily in the manager’s office.

INS AND OUTS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has seen his Championship squad strengthened thanks to a change in ownership at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

If the last winter transfer window was subdued as the country’s leading clubs knuckled down to profit and sustainability rules, the panic at Manchester City’s unexpected collapse in form has kick-started a spending spree which gave this year’s a very different feel.

But trickle-down economics are not really a thing in the English pyramid, not when City and co spend so much of their money overseas.

As the only Yorkshire league club not to make a mid-season signing, Leeds have certainly not got caught up in the frenzy. By contrast, Sheffield United’s spending has come because of, not in spite of FFP, American owners COH Sports making the most of the headroom created by Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud’s (relative) austerity.

BIG GUN. Tom Cannon's signing was a statement of intent by Sheffield United (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

If those bonus signings can be marked down as data-driven punts, Leeds manager Farke is not a risk-taker by nature, more wary of not disrupting the chemistry of the best squad in the Football League than anxious to add to it.

For those who worry Brenden Aaronson is not good enough in "the hole", never mind any potential replacements, or who fret about a shortage of centre-forward options, or even the robustness of centre-back Pascal Struijk, the inactivity will make them nervous.

But the message from Farke to his players, top of the Championship and comfortably its top scorers, is loud and clear: I trust you.

We will have to wait until May to find out who is right.

MORALE BOOST: Keeping Shea Charles was big for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

The unambitious side Wilder sent out at Elland Road in October hinted at an inferiority complex and the thinness of the squad many feared when the season kicked off was starting to show after long-term injuries to the likes of Oliver Arblaster and Harry Souttar.

Fortunately, a club which has been so frugal in the post-Covid transfer windows, got new owners just before Christmas.

It changed the talk from “loans and small fees” and no tantrums if the club could not deliver what Wilder wanted, to bullishness about five new faces. In the end, he got seven.

Tom Cannon's arrival for an eight-figure fee – the biggest paid by the Blades outside of the Premier League – was a real statement of intent, the loans of Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudhury, Ben Brereton Diaz and Rob Holding prudent additions adding Championship quality, and depth to the squad.

HAMSTRUNG: Joe Hodge's injury was a blow to Huddersfield Town after a clear-minded and efficient transfer window (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

For Hull and Sheffield Wednesday it was business as usual – ie a helter-skelter of ins and outs at the MKM Stadium as a new coach and a relegation battle gave Acun Ilicali an excuse to wheel and deal, and the Owls leaving everything to the last minute.

The deadline-day addition of former Sheffield United centre-back John Egan to Kyle Joseph, Matt Crooks and the in-demand Louie Barry in particular, Hull have emerged looking better geared for a Championship relegation battle with a total of eight senior signings and 10 departures.

Things were even tenser this year at Hillsborough than last during a far-too public stand-off between Rohl and chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Their childish refusal to talk to one another in the early weeks has left the club short of the players who could give confidence of making the play-off places tantalisingly out of reach for some time now.

The very good news was they kept Shea Charles despite Southampton briefly recalling their loanee with the Blades very publicly sniffing.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong and winger Ibrahim Cissoko look good additions but the biggest priorities – a striker to provide the goals their misfiring centre-forwards have not and a centre-back to cover the absences of Akin Famewo and Di'Shon Bernard – passed them by.

Middlesbrough's business came late too, but in their case outgoings were to blame, with Atlanta United's £22.5m move for Emmanuel Latte Lath still not confirmed when the window closed in England, and Porto's deadline-day interest in Hayden Hackney unhelpful.

Ryan Giles' return was welcome, George Edmundson's permanent move tied up loose ends, Morgan Whittaker's arrival adds variety to the attack – and now cover for the injured Ben Doak – and the hope must be that loanee Kelechi Iheanacho can go some way to addressing Boro's biggest issue this season, a lack of ruthlessness up front.

Huddersfield were clear-minded and efficient in addressing their need for strikers, so it was a real kick in the teeth when Joe Taylor injured his hamstring just two games and a goal after arriving along with Dion Charles.

The Terriers used their strong relationship with Wolverhampton Wanderers to loan Tawanda Chirewa on Monday in the hope of offsetting it a little.

Dexter Lembikisa and Clement Rodrigues were rushed through the Oakwell entrance on deadline evening but just those two, goalkeeper Joe Gauci and free transfer Neil Farrugia felt short of the revamp needed, especially with departures in double figures.

Rotherham made the case for patience, landing top target Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu right at the death as manager Steve Evans kept us guessing if he would land the three new players he wanted.