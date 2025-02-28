'Balancing act': Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on referees' approach and Leeds United's post-match celebrations
The County Durham official, conscious of the magnitude of the game, adopted a pragmatic and sensible stance amid a highly competitive arena, when no quarter was given in a game of major significance at the top end of the table.
Wilder has been critical of pedantic refereeing standards on previous occasions this season.
Ahead of Monday’s Yorkshire derby, he jumped to the defence of Leeds rival Daniel Farke after he picked up a third booking of the season for encroaching onto the pitch to celebrate the Whites’ 95th-minute winner in the recent match against Sunderland – and was forced to watch the game at Bramall Lane from the stands after picking up a touchline ban. Wilder said: “I’ve got to say (about) the referees’s performance the other night, I think there’s a balancing act, but I’d rather have it that way, a competitive game. I’d rather have that sort of approach.
"Every game should be managed in the same way. It shouldn’t change because it’s us versus Leeds United and ‘I’ll tell you what, we’ll let a little bit more go than what we usually do.’
“It’s just a bit ridiculous. I talked about Daniel Farke’s yellow card and then you see (Leeds) players streaming onto the pitch all over the place on Monday and Ethan (Ampadu) coming out of the stand and ending up on the pitch.
"The attitude of their players is similar to ours and it's a ‘together’ attitude. They want to win and have won a big game.
"But let’s get a bit of balance to it, don’t book Daniel and for him to miss the game, knowing it's a competitive and emotional game as well. Hopefully, there will be a balance on that one.”
