News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Blackburn Rovers remain without five players for Sheffield United trip with Huddersfield Town loan man cup-tied

Blackburn Rovers injury news as they prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT

Blackburn Rovers remain without Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, John Buckley and Sam Barnes for their trip to Sheffield United this weekend. The Lancashire side take on the Blades in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

A place at Wembley awaits the winner as they both have a distraction to their respective pushes for promotion from the Championship. The visitors will also be without Huddersfield Town loanee Sorba Thomas as he is cup-tied.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Kaminski is close to returning but will not replace ex-Middlesbrough man Ainsley Pears between the sticks in South Yorkshire. Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said: “Thomas Kaminski trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday and maybe he can be around the team. We’ll wait and see, but he won’t be starting in goal.

Most Popular

“You never like to disappoint people as a human being but it’s something you have to do as a coach. It’s about the club and starting with 11 players who are hopefully ready to start the game. However, it’s also important to end with 11 players who are ready.”

Sheffield United head into the game on the back of their 2-1 win over Sunderland on Wednesday evening. Rovers, on the other hand, beat Reading 2-1 at Ewood Park last time out.

The pair both saw off Premier League opponents in the last round of the FA Cup. The Blades beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at home courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s winner, whilst Blackburn won 2-1 away at Leicester City.