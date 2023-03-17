Blackburn Rovers injury news as they prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend

Blackburn Rovers remain without Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, John Buckley and Sam Barnes for their trip to Sheffield United this weekend. The Lancashire side take on the Blades in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

A place at Wembley awaits the winner as they both have a distraction to their respective pushes for promotion from the Championship. The visitors will also be without Huddersfield Town loanee Sorba Thomas as he is cup-tied.

Goalkeeper Kaminski is close to returning but will not replace ex-Middlesbrough man Ainsley Pears between the sticks in South Yorkshire. Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said: “Thomas Kaminski trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday and maybe he can be around the team. We’ll wait and see, but he won’t be starting in goal.

“You never like to disappoint people as a human being but it’s something you have to do as a coach. It’s about the club and starting with 11 players who are hopefully ready to start the game. However, it’s also important to end with 11 players who are ready.”

Sheffield United head into the game on the back of their 2-1 win over Sunderland on Wednesday evening. Rovers, on the other hand, beat Reading 2-1 at Ewood Park last time out.