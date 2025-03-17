JACK ROBINSON’S assertion that it was a ‘blessing’ that Rhian Brewster was bestowed with the glory of settling Sunday’s Steel City derby is a sentiment shared by one half of Sheffield at least.

For Sheffield United, it is the second time this season that there has been a significant personal element attached to their match-winner against Sheffield Wednesday.

Back in November, Tyrese Campbell – who joined the Blades after a summer which saw him released by Stoke City and also contend with the death of his father in ex-Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin – netted the only goal of the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

In Sunday’s return at Hillsborough, it was Brewster who struck after being set up by Campbell’s deflected cross.

Sheffield United match-winner Rhian Brewster, pictured celebrating his derby winner against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

It was karma for the former Liverpool forward, who joined in a big-money deal in October 2020 – only to suffer some awful injury misfortune allied to some form issues, with his plight even ridiculed by Owls captain Barry Bannan at one stage.

Despite all the adversity, Blades boss Chris Wilder has consistently praised the attitude and input of a player who he labelled last month as an ‘incredibly positive and popular member of the group’ and a ‘massive asset.’

The club remain in discussions regarding a new deal with the Londoner, 24, who has provided some important contributions in United’s push for promotion. Wilder’s side, level on points with leaders Leeds United, return to action on Friday week against Coventry City.

On being the derby hero, Brewster, who netted in a game in Sheffield for the first time since January 2022, said: "It’s surreal. People know the injury stuff I have been through and coming from Liverpool and not doing what I came to do in scoring loads of goals.

Sheffield United captain Jack Robinson holds off Sheffield United captain Josh Windass on derby day. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"I just hope that makes the fans still believe in me and it shows I am still willing to push and fight.

"It feels all the more sweeter (because of problems). It was like time stopped when it was coming across and I thought ‘yes’.”

Offering a team-mate’s perspective, captain Robinson added: "It was almost like a blessing that it fell to Rhian. He was probably more up for the game than anyone else.

"I know there's a bit of history he's got there. We are all made up for him, he deserved it. He's worked really hard and has had some terrible injuries over the years and he's a really good hard-working lad."

United’s win saw them record a derby double for the first time in 2005-06 and almost take on historical significance as they registered a sixth successive away league victory - the previous time they achieved that feat was way back in 1892-93.

Their haul of 40 points - 12 wins from 19 games this far and just three losses - is the best away record in the EFL, let alone the Championship and is currently buttressing their promotion bid.

On United finding a way once more on the road, Robinson added: "One of our key aspects is seeing out games like that.

