It has leapt out of the fixture list for months, and now it has come around, Burnley versus Sheffield United is even bigger than expected – for those two teams and Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The televised 5.30pm match will be, in the words of Blades manager Chris Wilder, "a hell of a game" which needs "a top performance" from his time.

Its exact significance will only become clear when Leeds’ home game against Stoke City finishes minutes before kick-off at Turf Moor. A Leeds victory would leave the Blades having to draw to take their automatic promotion hopes into the last two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But anything other than Burnley’s first home defeat this season would secure the Whites’ promotion.

BELIEF: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

But in the real world, the Blades have to focus on three points regardless, with five to make up on Leeds and Burnley before the Easter Monday games kick-off.

Leeds and Burnley should go up from here, leaving the Blades to take their chances in the play-offs, but strange things happen all the time in the Championship, and especially in the spring.

"It's going to be a hell of a game but we're confident, we've got belief in what we've done," says Wilder, helped by ending a three-match losing streak with Friday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City. "Our away record before Oxford and Plymouth was outstanding, and we're going to have to produce a performance on Monday night that gives us an opportunity to try and win a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When our second went in on Friday there was a huge sigh of relief, not just from 29,000, there were a few on the sidelines, me included.

QUALITY: Rob Holding (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"Who would have thought we'd have lost three games?

"We just have to take care of our preparation and make sure we put a top performance in.

"As you've seen in the history of football, games aren't won on current form or by teams that are at home always. It can be unpredictable at times.

"We'll go into it, understandably, as chasers and they'll go into it as big favourites, because of their form and their results over a long period of time and our recent form and results. But it's not decided on that and we have to upset the odds and do what we need to do for our football club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INJURY: Jack Robinson of Sheffield United (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Gustavo Hamer came off on Friday after a "whack on the shin", although given how long he soldiered on with it, it would be a surprise were he not to start such a big game.

The decision at centre-back could be trickier, Jack Robinson limited to substitute duties on Friday by a hamstring problem, and Rob Holding filling in to good effect.

It was only Crystal Palace loanee Holding's second senior start since September 2023.

"We have to make sure that Rob's right,” cautioned Wilder. “We talk about picking the right team, so I've got to look at how he is physically because it was only his second start for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Energy is going to be a big one for us because of the game and the pace and the intensity it will be played at. Everyone's got a part to play but I'm delighted we took care of business (against Cardiff).

"(Robinson) didn't train on Monday or Tuesday and Wednesday. He was down to train on Thursday but he wasn't 100 per cent and we needed 100 per cent (against Cardiff).

"It wasn't ideal for Rob because he hasn't played a lot of football but he showed his experience and quality, and the reason why he was at such a top club (Arsenal) for a long time.

"You don't get contract after contract at those clubs if you're a bang average player. He's a popular boy, he looks after himself and we're going to have to wait and see if he can go again on Monday.

"But he played a part in the clean sheet and he can be delighted with his contribution."