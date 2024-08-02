Championship transfer round-up: Big bid reported for Sheffield United striker as Hull City sign midfielder

Sheffield United are in danger of losing a third striker they wanted to keep this summer, whilst Hull City have signed a much-needed reinforcement with inside knowledge of coach Tim Walter's methods.

Newcastle United are said to have bid £15m for Will Osula, an offer the Blades will find hard to turn down, especially with a proposed takeover still to be approved.

The Bramall Lane club had a clearout after relegation from the Premier League in the summer, but were hoping to keep young strikers Osula and Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison ran his contract down and joined Bournemouth for a development fee, with £5m Kieffer Moore moving in the opposite direction. Similarly, the Blades had also hoped Oli McBurnie would sign a new contract, only for him to join Las Palmas on a Bosman deal.

Cameron Archer rejoined Aston Villa.

Now Danish Under-21 international Osula is thought to be subject of an offer which would guarantee his club £10m, plus a potential extra £5m in add-ons.

The arrival of versatile midfielder Marvin Mehlem at Hull for an undisclosed fee, confirmed on Thursday, was expected after he watched Tuesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Fiorentina. But then so did West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante, and he is now expected to join Coventry City after a late change of heart.

Mehlem has signed a two-year contract to become only the Tigers' third signing of the window, having done the relatively straight-forward deals of landing free agent Cody Drameh after he was released by Leeds United and triggering an option in Ryan Giles' loan from Luton Town to make it permanent.

SIGNED UP: Hull City have bought midfielder Marvin Mehlem from Damrstadt for an undisclosed fee.

The former German youth international can fulfil any midfield role from the holder to the man behind the striker or out wide.

Mehlem is familiar with Walter, his under-19s assistant coach at Karlsruhe before both went on to bigger and better things. Moving to Darmstadt in 2017 pitted Mehlem against his old coach in Bundesliga 2 with Stuttgart and Hamburg.

For Hull, this has to be the first of many transfers, with chairman Acun Ilicali having recently promised to "drown" the German in eight or nine transfers having lost 15 players, and four loanees, from the squad which narrowly missed the Championship play-offs in 2023-24.

Ecuador midfielder Oscar Zambrano was left out of LDU Quito this week to travel to England and complete a move, and a bid is thought to have been lodged for Basel's Liam Millar, who starred on loan at Preston North End last season.

Hull are still trying to reach agreement with Wigan Athletic for their centre-back Charlie Hughes and talks are said to have been ongoing with Scott McKenna all summer to make the 27-year-old a more experienced option in that position after his release by Nottingham Forest.

Leicester City's Kasey McAteer, Liverpool's James McConnell and Manchester City's Alex Robertson have been linked as potential loanees.

If Hull's need for reinforcements is urgent, Michael Carrick says Middlesbrough's is not after a quiet transfer window.

Boro are trying to sign Bristol Rovers striker Tommy Conway amid rival interest from Burnley, but Carrick is playing it cool.

“We feel like we’ve got a good, balanced squad at the moment, so we’re not desperately, desperately needing anything major," he said.