Chris Wilder calls on Sheffield United seniors to take more responsibility in relegation fight

Bottom of the Premier League, seven points from safety with 14 games to play – although two financial fair play charges against Everton and one against Nottingham Forest could change the equation again – few realistically expect the Blades to avoid relegation.

After being heavily criticised for the feebleness of their performance in a 5-0 defeat against Aston Villa, there was a notable shift on the team-sheet at Luton Town on Saturday, drafting in Gustavo Hamer, Cameron Archer and Ben Osborn for the inexperienced Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Auston Trusty.

The result was a 3-1 win which set a benchmark for the games to come, starting with Sunday's visit from Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I said to the players, there's only one place you can go and answer for yourself, for your team-mates, for your football club and whatever anybody else wants to think, you answer it by putting in a performance like we did at Luton," said Wilder, who has been unable to select captain John Egan or vice-captain Chris Basham due to injury.

"It wasn't a free-flowing one, it wasn't us dominating the opposition, xGs (expected goals) and chances even though I think we had the best two chances of the game, in terms of (James) McAtee and Cameron, but it was a dig-a-performance out type and they certainly did that.

"The two young kids (Osula and Brooks) have been outstanding and they're learning in the Premier League.

"It was no slight on them, the selection we made and the decisions we made on Will and Andre and on Auston as well but I have to pick a team that gives us the best opportunity at the right time and went down the road of a system we're all familiar with."

DEMANDS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder with Gustavo Hamer

Vinicius Souza, the club's third most expensive summer signing after Archer and Hamer, was the man of the match at Kenilworth Road.

"He comes with a big CV," said Wilder. “He had a fantastic season last season.

"I should imagine when he signed he didn't expect to be in the Champions League but he didn't expect to be in the situation he is and Vini's got to take part of the responsibility for the position of the football club."

