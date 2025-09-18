Chris Wilder out to 'freshen' Sheffield United coaching staff as former managers set for roles
Assistants Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge are back having served alongside Wilder in all three of his managerial spells at Bramall Lane, and elsewhere.
But with Jack Lester joining Brentford's coaching staff the week before Wilder was reappointed to replace Ruben Selles, there will be some new voices on the staff.
Michael Collins, who had just seven games as Bradford City manager in 2018, will also have a second spell alongside Wilder. There have also been suggestions former Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey could be promoted from under-21 manager.
"We're looking to freshen up the backroom staff," revealed Wilder.
"There'll be a couple of different faces coming into the coaching group as well, which we're really looking forward to. I think that freshens it up for me, it freshens it up for the players and Alan as well.
"Mickey Collins, who I've got an enormous amount of respect for, will be promoted back into the first-team group and will take a more prominent part than he has done recently.
"He's a very good, young up-and-coming coach and there is a pathway for coaches in the academy to the senior management group.
"In time we'll announce hopefully the additions to help us and help the players."
When he was sacked by the Bantams, former Huddersfield Town, York City and Halifax Town midfielder Collins returned to youth team football in the Blades academy.
Wilder promoted him to the first-team in the summer of 2024, but Selles brought the backroom team he worked with at Hull City.
In 2024, Collins replaced Keith Andrews, who left to become Brentford's set-piece coach after half a season with Wilder. He is now head coach and recruited Lester, another who came up from the Shirecliffe coaching ranks.
Talks are ongoing about whether to appoint a director of football or similar at a time when ex-Blades manager David Weir has left that role at Brighton and Hove Albion. He has been linked to Bramall Lane and another former club, Everton.