Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss to join Watford

This former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss is poised to make a return to the Championship

Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is reportedly poised to become the new manager of Watford. The Hornets have sacked current manager Slaven Bilic after just one win in their last eight games.

Wilder, 55, has been out of the dugout since his departure from the Riverside Stadium in October last year and has since been weighing up his next move in the game. He has been linked with the vacant job at Aberdeen recently but is now poised to land a new role in the Football League at Vicarage Road.

The former full-back made his name in the managerial game at Sheffield United and guided them from League One to the Premier League during his time with the Blades. He won 46.7% of matches in charge of the Yorkshire club before his departure in March 2021.

Middlesbrough moved for him eight months after his exit from Bramall Lane but his stint at the Riverside Stadium didn’t work out. He has also had spells at Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town in the past.

