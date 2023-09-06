Former Sheffield United, West Brom and Grimsby Town midfielder Ian Hamilton passes away at the age of 55
FORMER SHEFFIELD United, West Bromwich Albion, Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town midfielder Ian Hamilton has passed away at the age of 55.
Stevenage-born Hamilton, who started his career at Southampton and later moved to Cambridge United, came to prominence in his early years at Scunthorpe - earning him a move to Albion in 1992.
The schemer made 282 appearances for the Midlanders in the 1990s, scoring 28 times and played an important role in the club's promotion via the play-offs from Division Two in 1993, featuring in every league match that season.
He joined the Blades for a £325,000 fee in 1998 and would remain at Bramall Lane for the next two seasons.
Hamilton had later spells at Grimsby Town, Notts County, Lincoln City and Woking.