FORMER SHEFFIELD United, West Bromwich Albion, Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town midfielder Ian Hamilton has passed away at the age of 55.

Stevenage-born Hamilton, who started his career at Southampton and later moved to Cambridge United, came to prominence in his early years at Scunthorpe - earning him a move to Albion in 1992.

The schemer made 282 appearances for the Midlanders in the 1990s, scoring 28 times and played an important role in the club's promotion via the play-offs from Division Two in 1993, featuring in every league match that season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined the Blades for a £325,000 fee in 1998 and would remain at Bramall Lane for the next two seasons.