Frustrated Slavisa Jokanovic tells Sheffield United it is time for transfer market action

FRUSTRATION: Slavisa Jokanovic

But the Blades manager says he is open-minded about whether Daniel Jebbison should go out on loan, as he seems to have been poised to for weeks.

Transfer business has been slow at Bramall Lane, with only loanee centre-back Ben Davies signed and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale sold. It is clear the Blades need more than that, with Jokanovic wanting four more players.

They have until 11pm on Tuesday to get them - after that, they can only sign free agents - and Jokanovic is impatient for additions.

"I hope so, but I cannot guarantee it," said Jokanovic when asked if there would be any more signings before Saturday's Championship trip to Luton Town. "We are working in this direction but we cannot expect any help for the Luton game.

"I didn’t expect I’d need to be waiting so long but our general plan is four (new signings) without counting the goalkeeping situation and add one position more (there). We are not quick enough.

"We were talking about positions two months ago and names one month ago. Time is short now and we need to be serious and make it our job."

Striker Jebbison, who became the Premier League's youngest debutant goalscorer against Everton last season, has been linked with a loan away for weeks with Hull City one of many interested parties.

Jokanovic says the final decision is not only his, and has not been reached, but it will be about the club's long-term interests, not his short-term ones as he searches for a first win. With eight centre-forwards to choose from, there is the scope to let some go.

"I am not against Jebbo going and playing senior football and I’m not against him staying with us," he said. "I could keep Jebbo and cover my back and be safe, but I think this guy could play senior football permanently and it’s about what is better for him, playing League One football or just working with us and playing under-23 games.

"It’s not only my decision, I agree with both things and now it’s about being prudent with what’s best for us and the player too. If I am thinking only about me, I would say stay with me. But we need to balance the choice right for everyone."

Oliver Burke and Rhian Brewster are more likely to stay despite recent speculation, he says.