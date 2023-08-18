Gustavo Hamer catches the eye in Sheffield United player ratings but others are yet to show their class
But at least they made a contest of their second half at Nottingham Forest, only for their exertions to catch up with them at the death, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.
Wes Foderingham – not forced into as many saves as some of Forest's play should have brought 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – might have done better with the opening goal, he is yet to show his class in the opening games 5
John Egan – also could have done more to frustrate Taiwo Awoniyi 5
Jack Robinson – a thundering tackle on Brennan Johnson was the highlight 7
Ben Osborn – did a job at right wing-back 6
Vinicius Souza – a couple of decent long-range efforts but his lack of match fitness was obvious 5
Oliver Norwood – like his team, more prominent in the second half 6
Gustavo Hamer – struggled to get into the first half but his goal at the start of the second transformed the Blades' belief 7
Max Lowe – hooked after a difficult first half 4
Benie Traore – lacked the belief to make the most of his one-on-one chance 6
Will Osula – led the line as well as could be expected 6.
Substitutes:
Yasser Larucci (for Lowe, 46) – brought energy as Traore's replacement 6
Chris Basham (for Souza, 56) – worked hard 5
Andre Brooks (for Osula, 74) – a big ask for a novice 5
Antwoine Hackford (for Traore, 82) – ditto N/A.
Unused substitutes: A Davies, Trusty, T Davies, Marsh, Serriki.