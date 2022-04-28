Is QPR v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are on the heels of the Blades, who could deal a hammer blow to their opponents with three points against QPR.

The Blades won 1-0 when the sides met earlier this month, with Oliver Norwood's goal enough to separate the sides.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7pm, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Team news

LAST TIME OUT: Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood (centre) scored the only goal of the game when the Blades beat QPR 1-0 earlier this month. Picture: PA Wire.

Heckingbottom says that he expects George Baldock (hamstring) to be available for Friday's game. Billy Sharp is also in good shape after making his return from the bench following a hamstring problem in last Saturday's victory over Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom said: "He (Baldock) has not trained with the squad (yet). But we were pleased after we got the scan as we knew there was a bit of damage there, but nothing significant. We are expecting him to be back with us, hopefully for Friday.

"Billy getting those minutes was vital. We know how important he is, he is the top scorer, regardless of what we think of him as a bloke and where he is in terms of his contribution. He is the top scorer and we want him.