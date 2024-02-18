Low Sheffield United player ratings all round but no question who is the lowest after 5-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion
After a scoreline so big, there were never likely to be many high marks but one man unfortunately stood out for the mistake which set the ball rolling.
Wes Foderingham – should have been stronger for the second goal but little he could do about the rest 5
Jayden Bogle – subduing Karou Mitoma is no easy task and Bogle could not do it 4
Mason Holgate – totally let his team-mates down with a ridiculous tackle 1
Anel Ahmedhodzic – headed a great chance wide and then almost gave a goal away straight after 4
Jack Robinson – a natural reaction to stick out a leg but his own goal started the late collapse, his long throw out of play with every outfield player at Brighton's end summed it up 4
Yasser Larouci – given the nod after Rhys Norrington-Davies' injury and was unable to justify it 5
Gustavo Hamer – a disappointing lack of impact 5
Vinicius Souza – a hard ask for a defensive midfielder a man down against Brighton and he struggled to impact the game 5
Ben Osborn – worked hard in midfield and at wing-back, had a goal chalked off for a VAR offside 5
James McAtee – spent most of the game playing as an unlikely No 9 and kept making runs 6
Will Osula – sacrificed before he had been able to get into the game 6
Substitutes:
Auston Trusty (for Osula, 30) – the fifth goal deflected off him 4
Andre Brooks (for Larouci, 63) – all the substitutes were on a hiding to nothing 4
Tom Davies (for Hamer, 80) – booked after a stoppage-time scuffle with Bart Verbruggen 4
Oliver Norwood (for Osborn, 80)– N/A
Rhian Brewster (for McAtee, 80) – N/A
Not used: McBurnie, Grbic, Arblaster, Blacker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.