After a scoreline so big, there were never likely to be many high marks but one man unfortunately stood out for the mistake which set the ball rolling.

Wes Foderingham – should have been stronger for the second goal but little he could do about the rest 5

Jayden Bogle – subduing Karou Mitoma is no easy task and Bogle could not do it 4

Mason Holgate – totally let his team-mates down with a ridiculous tackle 1

Anel Ahmedhodzic – headed a great chance wide and then almost gave a goal away straight after 4

Jack Robinson – a natural reaction to stick out a leg but his own goal started the late collapse, his long throw out of play with every outfield player at Brighton's end summed it up 4

Yasser Larouci – given the nod after Rhys Norrington-Davies' injury and was unable to justify it 5

RED CARD: Mason Holgate leaves the field

Gustavo Hamer – a disappointing lack of impact 5

Vinicius Souza – a hard ask for a defensive midfielder a man down against Brighton and he struggled to impact the game 5

Ben Osborn – worked hard in midfield and at wing-back, had a goal chalked off for a VAR offside 5

James McAtee – spent most of the game playing as an unlikely No 9 and kept making runs 6

Will Osula – sacrificed before he had been able to get into the game 6

Substitutes:

Auston Trusty (for Osula, 30) – the fifth goal deflected off him 4

Andre Brooks (for Larouci, 63) – all the substitutes were on a hiding to nothing 4

Tom Davies (for Hamer, 80) – booked after a stoppage-time scuffle with Bart Verbruggen 4

Oliver Norwood (for Osborn, 80)– N/A

Rhian Brewster (for McAtee, 80) – N/A