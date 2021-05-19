Newcastle United 1 Sheffield United 0 - player ratings

OUTSTANDING: Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

If was far from a terrible performance though it failed to live up to a bright start. If only David McGoldrick had been more clinical, the gloss on it might have been brighter.

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner gives his verdict on the Blades players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Ramsdale - two brilliant saves although one would have counted for nothing because of an offside flag 8

Chris Basham - did his usual job of getting forward when he could 7

John Egan - a defender who deserves to stay in the Premier League, but the Blades will hope he does not 7

Jack Robinson - having impressed getting forward on Sunday, he made some important defensive contributions at St James's Park 7

Jayden Bogle - produced an early cross that deserved a runner onto it 6

Oliver Norwood - pandemic football has not been to his liking 6

John Fleck - one excellent block, got forward too but still no goal for him 6

Enda Stevens - popped up at centre-forward early on as, like Basham, he reminded us what proper Sheffield United football looked like 6

David McGoldrick - no lack of effort and he came close twice but ultimately centre-forwards have to make the difference in front of goal, especially with no one sharing the burden 6

Daniel Jebbison - another valuable 90 minutes 6

Ben Osborn - involved in McGoldrick's early chance but not as influential as he had been at Goodison Park 6.

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Osborn, 68) - little for him to feed off with the game petering out 6

Owulfemi Seriki (for Bogle, 90) - debut N/A

Not used: Lundstram, Lowe, Jagielka, Foderingham, Brunt, Gordon, Boyes.