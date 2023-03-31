Norwich City remain without trio ahead of Sheffield United clash

Latest Norwich City injury news ahead of their game against Sheffield United

Norwich City remain with Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez and Jon Rowe for their clash against Sheffield United this weekend. The Canaries trio continue to be sidelined as David Wagner’s side eye a place in the Championship play-offs.

They are currently sat in 7th place with eight games left to play of the season and they are three points behind 6th place Millwall. The East Anglian outfit drew 0-0 with Stoke City in their final game before the international break and are winless in their last three league outings.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner has provided an injury update ahead of their clash against Sheffield United and has said: “Adam Idah is okay, and all the other internationals who were away are fine too.

“We’ve seen Sam Byram back in training from Monday. He’ll need a few further weeks to get back to the level he needs, but it’s great to see him back in training.

“Onel (Hernández) and (Jon) Rowe won’t be back for tomorrow, and possibly the Easter games too. They’ll hopefully be back after those games.”

Ex-Leeds United right-back Sam Byram is now back in training but is not quite ready to be thrown into the side just yet. He has made 12 appearances in all competitions this term, 11 of which have come in the league.

