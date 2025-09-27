Things have got “sterner” at Sheffield United ahead of Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

Week one of Chris Wilder's latest spell as manager was all about buttering up a squad which had lost every game so far in 2025-26, trying to inject some much-needed belief.

But having admitted he underestimated his task ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, Wilder has not gone softer but sterner.

He likes to tell you he is "right school", not "old school", but he has never been one for being too softly, softly around footballers. The majority probably suspected as much anyway, but those players new to working under the 58-year-old know that now.

How they respond will define them, he says.

He was supposed to be spending this weekend with golf fans at Bethpage cheering on his mate, Matt Fitzpatrick. So woe betide anyone who does not meet his standards at the three-sided ground where he built up his managerial reputation.

"The reflection was that maybe we sort of cajoled them a little bit last week," said Wilder, who added former Nottingham Forest and Caen coach Guilleme Ramos to his ranks this week.

"We wanted to lift them because they were very down, not just after losing games but on the back of getting absolutely thumped at Ipswich (5-0, in Ruben Selles' last game as manager).

STERNER: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"But there have been sterner meetings this week, more sterner messages to the players that we have to come out of this sooner than later.

"One thing that I did ask them is to compete and the stats say that, against a pretty physical and competitive side in Charlton Athletic, we came out on top in that.

"I do think they've been a little bit confused in terms of a lot of the messages put into them, so trying to simplify that has been the key thing we've talked about from Saturday night onwards.

“When I look around the changing room I still feel there's enough in there to pick results up in this division with the quality that we've got but we have to put it all together and get that first result."

DEMOTED: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer has had the captaincy taken off him (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Wilder did not feel the need to explain to Gustavo Hamer why the captain's armband has been given to Japhet Tangana.

"It's not to me to go around telling people what my decisions are and rubbing their heads," he says. "The football team is getting beaten at the moment so let's not get precious about anything whether you're captain, you're not captain, whether you're in the side or you're not. People talk about an arm around players but this is a cut-throat industry.

"They're paid to produce performances and win games. That's the reason they've got that professional bit in front of the name so I expect them to be professional off the pitch and good at their job on it."

More experience will help, but Wilder knows he has to be careful. Tom Davies and Danny Ings are back in training after injuries and Ben Mee building his fitness. None had proper pre-seasons.

INJURY WOES: Tom Davies (centre) (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"Tom Davies played in the (under-)21s in the week, 45 minutes," says Wilder. "So we've got a decision to make with him. Danny Ings has come through a week's training.

"Ben had 60 minutes in the under-21s which from an intensity point of view is nowhere near what the Championship is all about but he's been training well so he's an option.

"I've said to all the players that you've got to impress me as well regardless if I know a bit about you or you're new to the group.

"I do believe it is a time for experience when you're going through these little periods. It's not maybe time to experiment, it's not time to chuck a young'un in unless we feel it's the right time.

"(But) it'd be reckless for me just to go, 'Bosh, there you go, there's 90-odd minutes.'"

But it is not down to the experienced players to lead on their own.

"They've all got to step up to the plate and take responsibility for their own performances and the situation the club's in," he warned.

"This will define a lot of the players, especially the younger players, how they come through it.

"Maybe Sydie Peck's never had had a period like this. He came into the team last season and we're winning virtually every other week so now he has to show what he's about.

"I said if one goes missing that is the worst thing that could happen to a team and certainly from a manager's point of view.

"They're paid to be professional and produce good standards during the week but ultimately when that whistle blows and the ball rolls at three o'clock they've got to produce performances.

"If they do that gives us a good chance of getting a result because it's still a talented group.

"Maybe I was a little bit too ambitious and thinking that we're all of a sudden just going to switch it from losing five games on the on the and produce this free-flowing unbelievable performance.