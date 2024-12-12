Rhian Brewster's "quality" hailed by Chris Wilder as Sheffield United see off Millwall to go back top

Chris Wilder lauded Sheffield United’s “moment of quality” which saw them return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 victory over Millwall at The Den.

Rhian Brewster finished a well-worked move after a Gustavo Hamer cross in the 42nd minute to seal their place at the league summit, leapfrogging Leeds.

The goal was Brewster’s first since October 2022, and Wilder spoke of his delight for the 24-year-old.

“It wasn’t a classic but it’s a win and a result, so for me we had to do what we had to do, it got decided by one bit of quality,” he said.

“It’s a dangerous place to come and there’s plenty of times where better teams have suffered here. To get that result is good for us all.

“It was a moment of quality, for me we played too much in front of them in the first 25, it seemed to be pretty and possession, there’s times where we broke it up and those were the times to create something and we didn’t.

“But the first opportunity to go a bit longer and stretch the game, it was a fabulous touch from Gus and a great opportunity for Rhian to score.

“I’m delighted for him to get the goal and settle a tight game.”

The result for Wilder’s men comes after Millwall’s Neil Harris announced on Tuesday that he will step down as manager after their trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“I’ve known Neil a long time and our paths crossed a lot as a player and a manager,” Wilder added.